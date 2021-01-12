Six dead, 19 missing in Congo River barge sinking

Up to 25 people are feared dead when a barge sank on the Congo River, authorities in DR Congo's northeastern province of Tshopo said on Tuesday

"A barge, which was leaving Kisangani for Basoko sank on Friday evening. The toll today is six bodies which have been recovered, 237 survivors and 19 missing," Tshopo's vice governor, Maurice Abibu Sakapela, told AFP.