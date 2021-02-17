UrduPoint.com
Six People Killed, 4 Injured By Fire At Gold Mine In China's East - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) A fire erupted at a gold mine in China's Shandong province, leaving six people killed and four others in need of medical treatment, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday, citing local authorities.

The fire reportedly broke out at 6 a.m. local time (22:00 p.m. GMT on Tuesday) during maintenance works at the Caojiawa Gold Mine in Shandong's Zhaoyuan city, trapping ten people in the shaft.

Six workers were killed, while the remaining four were lifted to safety and sent to a hospital for treatment, according to the report.

Nearly 200 people participated in the rescue operation, the authorities were cited as saying.

This is the second gold mine accident to happen in Shandong since the beginning of the year. On January 10, an explosion at the Hushan mine trapped 22 miners in the shaft. The massive rescue operation, which involved over 600 people and lasted for 14 days, succeeded in saving 11 workers. This has prompted the government to address mine safety more closely and launch additional inspections.

