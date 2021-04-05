Sputnik V Developer Says Received No Reports of Vaccine Counterfeit in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The Gamaleya research institute has received no reports of counterfeit Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines in Russia, director Alexander Gintsburg told Sputnik.

In March, a batch of 1,000 vials imitating the Russian vaccine was seized aboard a light private jet in Mexico's southern state of Campeche.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) that promotes the vaccine abroad said it was fake.

"Thank God, there have been no such reports inside our country, but we have heard that this happened in Mexico. On the one hand, we understand that if they start to fake certain drug, it means it has commercial value. This, of course, is not comforting," Gintsburg said.

RDIF thoroughly monitors such cases and has mechanisms to track possible counterfeit supplies, the researcher added.