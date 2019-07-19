UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan Pledges Help For Hong Kong Protesters Seeking Sanctuary

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 01:25 PM

Taiwan pledges help for Hong Kong protesters seeking sanctuary

Taiwan's government said Friday it would provide assistance to Hong Kongers seeking sanctuary after local media reported dozens of activists involved in an unprecedented storming of the city's parliament had fled to the island

Taipei, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Taiwan's government said Friday it would provide assistance to Hong Kongers seeking sanctuary after local media reported dozens of activists involved in an unprecedented storming of the city's parliament had fled to the island.

The pledge risks infuriating Beijing but comes as Taiwan gears up for a presidential election where a dominating issue will be relations with the mainland -- which sees the self-ruled island as its territory and has vowed to seize it.

Over 30 Hong Kong protesters who fear prosecution for their involvement in the ransacking of the finance hub's legislature on July 1 have arrived in Taiwan to seek shelter, Taiwan's Apple Daily said, citing unnamed sources.

The report said the activists are staying in various locations and that some are receiving assistance from local NGOs.

The Mainland Affairs Council, Taiwan's top policy-making body on China, did not confirm whether any requests for sanctuary had been made.

But it issued a statement Friday saying it would handle such cases "under the principle of respecting human rights protections and humanitarian concerns".

"(We) can provide necessary assistance to Hong Kong residents whose safety and freedom are in urgent danger due to political reasons," it said.

Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen added her support for such a move.

"These friends from Hong Kong will be treated in an appropriate way on humanitarian grounds," Taiwan's Central news Agency quoted her as saying during a visit to the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia, one of Taiwan's few remaining diplomatic allies.

Hong Kong has been rocked by more than a month of huge and largely peaceful protests -- as well as a series of separate violent confrontations with police -- sparked by a law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China and other countries.

Taiwan's history of providing sanctuary to Chinese dissidents has been mixed.

The island still does not recognise the legal concept of asylum but has, on occasions, allowed dissidents to stay on long term visas.

Tsai is seeking a second term at January's election.

Ties with Beijing have soured since she came to power in 2016 because her party refuses to recognise the idea that Taiwan is part of "one China".

Since her landslide victory, Beijing has cut official communications, ramped up military exercises, poached diplomatic allies and ratcheted up economic pressure on the island.

Tsai has described the 2020 presidential election as a "fight for freedom and democracy", setting herself up as someone who can defend Taiwan from an increasingly assertive Beijing.

Her main opponent Han Kuo-yu -- from the more China-friendly Kuomintang party -- has advocated warmer ties with the mainland.

Related Topics

Election Police China Parliament Democracy Visit Beijing Hong Kong Saint Lucia Hub January July 2016 2020 Apple Media From Government Top

Recent Stories

Vyshinsky's Lawyer Slams Ukrainian Presidential Of ..

52 seconds ago

'Hell' of Japan fire that killed dozens at anime c ..

55 seconds ago

Pak volleyball team to feature in Asian Men's U-23 ..

56 seconds ago

4 Chicago police fired for alleged police shooting ..

17 minutes ago

Iran armed forces say all drones 'safely returned' ..

17 minutes ago

Moscow Says Work to Settle Situation With Detained ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.