UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Left Without Electricity As Strong Storms Hit Western Australia - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 03:10 PM

Thousands Left Without Electricity As Strong Storms Hit Western Australia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Thousands of Australians were left without electricity early on Sunday as strong storms and flash floods hit the city of Perth and some of its suburbs last night and the day before, local media reported.

Perth, the capital of Western Australia, has seen 30mm (1.

18 inches) of rainfall since the morning of July 9, while some suburbs got up to 50mm of rain within the first hour of the storm, which resulted in flash flooding, 9News website reported.

Over 500 calls where made to emergency services for help, according to the website.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has issued a strong wind warning for the southern coast of Western Australia. At the same time, the severe weather warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall was cancelled for Perth and its neighboring areas in the Lower West.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Australia Electricity Perth Same July Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Khawla Art and Culture organises cultural and arti ..

55 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 35 deaths due to COVID-19 in last ..

1 hour ago

Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor all set to share screen ..

1 hour ago

Netflix's biggest movie 'Red Notice' to be release ..

1 hour ago

UAE suspends flights from Indonesia, Afghanistan

2 hours ago

Inter exams start in Punjab, KP and Islamabad amid ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.