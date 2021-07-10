Thousands Left Without Electricity As Strong Storms Hit Western Australia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Thousands of Australians were left without electricity early on Sunday as strong storms and flash floods hit the city of Perth and some of its suburbs last night and the day before, local media reported.

Perth, the capital of Western Australia, has seen 30mm (1.

18 inches) of rainfall since the morning of July 9, while some suburbs got up to 50mm of rain within the first hour of the storm, which resulted in flash flooding, 9News website reported.

Over 500 calls where made to emergency services for help, according to the website.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has issued a strong wind warning for the southern coast of Western Australia. At the same time, the severe weather warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall was cancelled for Perth and its neighboring areas in the Lower West.