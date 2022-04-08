Turkish Defense Minister to Discuss Ukraine With UK, Italian Colleagues - Ankara

(@imziishan)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The defense ministers from Turkey, the United Kingdom and Italy will meet on Friday in Istanbul to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

On Thursday, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar discussed Ukraine with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, with special emphasis on humanitarian issues.

"Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini and UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace will participate in a trilateral meeting that will take place today in Istanbul, chaired by Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar," the ministry said in a statement, adding that one of the items on the agenda is the situation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.