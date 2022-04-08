UrduPoint.com

Turkish Defense Minister To Discuss Ukraine With UK, Italian Colleagues - Ankara

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 08, 2022 | 05:18 PM

Turkish Defense Minister to Discuss Ukraine With UK, Italian Colleagues - Ankara

The defense ministers from Turkey, the United Kingdom and Italy will meet on Friday in Istanbul to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The defense ministers from Turkey, the United Kingdom and Italy will meet on Friday in Istanbul to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

On Thursday, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar discussed Ukraine with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, with special emphasis on humanitarian issues.

"Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini and UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace will participate in a trilateral meeting that will take place today in Istanbul, chaired by Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar," the ministry said in a statement, adding that one of the items on the agenda is the situation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Istanbul Luhansk Donetsk Wallace Italy United Kingdom February Media From

Recent Stories

Careem Pakistan to invest $25m to simplify and imp ..

Careem Pakistan to invest $25m to simplify and improve Captain and Customer Expe ..

16 minutes ago
 Sajal Aly Dons a New Avatar for realme 9 Pro+

Sajal Aly Dons a New Avatar for realme 9 Pro+

22 minutes ago
 ANF arrests peddler, seizes drugs, suspicious mate ..

ANF arrests peddler, seizes drugs, suspicious material

11 minutes ago
 Nation trusts PM Imran Khan: KP Minister Anwar Zeb ..

Nation trusts PM Imran Khan: KP Minister Anwar Zeb Khan

11 minutes ago
 Four officers of PMS reshuffled

Four officers of PMS reshuffled

11 minutes ago
 Roadside 'Iftars' bring back spirit of charity, Ra ..

Roadside 'Iftars' bring back spirit of charity, Ramzan

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.