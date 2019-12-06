UrduPoint.com
UN Special Envoy For Syria Says SCC Talks Helped Syrian Gov't, Opposition Build Trust

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 09:17 PM

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Friday that the meeting of the first round of the Syrian constitutional committee (SCC) in Geneva helped build trust and confidence between the government and opposition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Friday that the meeting of the first round of the Syrian constitutional committee (SCC) in Geneva helped build trust and confidence between the government and opposition.

"During the first rounds of negotiations in Geneva ... we saw that it is actually possible when Syrians sit together in the same room that they can actually develop a level of confidence and a level of trust," Pedersen said at the Mediterranean Dialogues conference in Rome.

He added that although the second round of talks proved to be more difficult, both sides were committed to making the process work.

The SCC is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched on October 30 in Geneva to work toward drafting a new constitution.

