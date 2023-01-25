The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Wednesday granted Kiev's request to include the historic center of the city of Odesa in the List of World Heritage in Danger

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Wednesday granted Kiev's request to include the historic center of the city of Odesa in the List of World Heritage in Danger.

"Just inscribed on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List & World Heritage in Danger List: Historic Center of the Port City of Odesa - #Ukraine," the organization wrote on Twitter.

The decision to include Odesa in the list was approved with six votes in favor, one against and 14 abstentions, media reported, adding that Russia was the one that had voted against.

Meanwhile, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay welcomed the new title of Odesa and said that this "free city, a world city, a legendary port that has left its mark on cinema, literature and the arts," would now be "under the reinforced protection of the international community.

"This inscription embodies our collective determination to ensure that this city, which has always surmounted global upheavals, is preserved from further destruction," Azoulay was quoted as saying in the statement released by UNESCO.

The inclusion of Odesa's historic center in both World Heritage and World Heritage in Danger lists provides the Ukrainian authorities with the right to apply for international technical and financial support to protect the facility and restore it.

Kiev submitted the nomination of Odesa's historic center for the World Heritage List in August 2022, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the submission official in October.