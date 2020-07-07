UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Brazilian President Bolsonaro Reports Coronavirus Symptoms - CNN Brazil

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in an interview with CNN Brazil, said he had the symptoms of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Bosonaro, 65, has a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius and a blood oxygen level of 96 percent. He has canceled meetings and is taking hydroxychloroquine, the tv channel said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 532,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 11.3 million.

Brazil's Health Ministry has said the death toll from COVID-19 in the country increased by 620 over the past 24 hours to 65,487.

The case tally grew by 20,229 to 1,623,284, it said. A total of 927,292 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the disease outbreak start.

