US, Bahrain Join Forces To Combat Smuggling Of Ancient Artifacts - State Dept.

US, Bahrain Join Forces to Combat Smuggling of Ancient Artifacts - State Dept.

The United States and Bahrain agreed to a series of joint efforts by law enforcement agencies in both nations to halt the illicit trade in cultural art and artifacts - a source of financing for terrorist groups, the US State Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The United States and Bahrain agreed to a series of joint efforts by law enforcement agencies in both nations to halt the illicit trade in cultural art and artifacts - a source of financing for terrorist groups, the US State Department said on Thursday.

"Both countries are alarmed by growing evidence of antiquities looting and trafficking, as well as money laundering and terrorist financing in the wider art market, and believe these activities are a severe threat to the cultural heritage of our nations and the world, as well as the integrity of our marketplaces and museums," the State Department said in a press release.

At a forum on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the fight against the illicit trade in cultural property, the two nations agreed to establish links between law enforcement, customs and border officials and cultural institutions such as museums, the release said.

The agreement also calls for both nations to review of existing laws and policies targeting trade, money laundering and terrorist financing related to artifact trafficking, the release added.

