US Ended Vienna Talks Because Iran Does Not Seem Serious About JCPOA Compliance - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) The United States ended the seventh round of the nuclear talks in Vienna to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) because Iran does not seem to be serious about taking the necessary steps to return to the agreement's compliance, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"We've had this first round of talks since the new (Iranian) government, and what we've seen in the last couple of days is that Iran right now does not seem to be serious about doing what's necessary to return to compliance, which is why we ended this round of talks in Vienna," Blinken said during the Reuters NEXT Virtual Global Conference.