UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions 3 Russia-Based Entities At Forefront Of Acquiring Iranian Drones - Kirby

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2022 | 01:00 AM

US Sanctions 3 Russia-Based Entities at Forefront of Acquiring Iranian Drones - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) The United States is announcing that it is imposing sanctions on three Russia-based entities, including the country's Aerospace Forces, over their acquisition and use of Iranian drones, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.

"Today, we are announcing designations against three Russia-based entities that have been at the forefront of the acquisition and use of Iranian drones," Kirby said. "These targets include the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS), the intended beneficiary of the Russia-Iran agreement on transferring drones and Russia's 924 State Center for unmanned aviation, which sent personnel to Iran, to train on Iranian drones.

"

Blinken said the United States also designated the Command of the Military Transport Aviation (VTA)

"VKS was the intended beneficiary of the Russia-Iran agreement on transferring UAVs (drones); the 924th State Center for Unmanned Aviation sent personnel to Iran for training on operating Iranian UAVs; and VTA was involved in the transfer of UAVs from Iran to Russia," he said.

Blinken said Russia's acquisition of Iranian drones has been done in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and also fuels the conflict in Ukraine

The United States stands ready to use "every tool" it has to stop such transactions, Blinken added.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Ukraine Iran Russia United States From Agreement

Recent Stories

UN Deliberating Applying Sanctions Must Be Done 'V ..

UN Deliberating Applying Sanctions Must Be Done 'Very Carefully' - Russian Envoy

2 minutes ago
 US Announces New $275Mln Military Aid Package for ..

US Announces New $275Mln Military Aid Package for Ukraine - White House

2 minutes ago
 US Not Surprised by Putin's Comments on Cutting Oi ..

US Not Surprised by Putin's Comments on Cutting Oil Production - White House

2 minutes ago
 White House Says Agrees With Congress on Need for ..

White House Says Agrees With Congress on Need for Increased Oversight of Ukraine ..

2 minutes ago
 US Announces New $275Mln Military Aid Package For ..

US Announces New $275Mln Military Aid Package For Ukraine - White House's Kirby

2 minutes ago
 Biden Will Invite African Union to Join G-20 as Pe ..

Biden Will Invite African Union to Join G-20 as Permanent Member at African Summ ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.