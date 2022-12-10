US Sanctions 3 Russia-Based Entities at Forefront of Acquiring Iranian Drones - Kirby

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) The United States is announcing that it is imposing sanctions on three Russia-based entities, including the country's Aerospace Forces, over their acquisition and use of Iranian drones, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.

"Today, we are announcing designations against three Russia-based entities that have been at the forefront of the acquisition and use of Iranian drones," Kirby said. "These targets include the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS), the intended beneficiary of the Russia-Iran agreement on transferring drones and Russia's 924 State Center for unmanned aviation, which sent personnel to Iran, to train on Iranian drones.

"

Blinken said the United States also designated the Command of the Military Transport Aviation (VTA)

"VKS was the intended beneficiary of the Russia-Iran agreement on transferring UAVs (drones); the 924th State Center for Unmanned Aviation sent personnel to Iran for training on operating Iranian UAVs; and VTA was involved in the transfer of UAVs from Iran to Russia," he said.

Blinken said Russia's acquisition of Iranian drones has been done in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and also fuels the conflict in Ukraine.

The United States stands ready to use "every tool" it has to stop such transactions, Blinken added.