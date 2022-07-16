US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With Ukraine as a Positive Step - Official

Russians can come to the table for talks with Ukraine any day they want to, it would be a "positive step," a senior US defense official said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) Russians can come to the table for talks with Ukraine any day they want to, it would be a "positive step," a senior US defense official said on Friday.

"(T)he Russians can come to the table (with Ukraine for peace talks) any day they want to. I think you know that. That'd be a positive step," the official told a press briefing.