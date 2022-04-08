Warsaw summons French envoy after Macron slams Polish PM

(@FahadShabbir)

Poland said Friday it had summoned the French ambassador after French President Emmanuel Macron called the Polish premier "a far-right anti-Semite who bans LGBT people".

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Poland said Friday it had summoned the French ambassador after French President Emmanuel Macron called the Polish premier "a far-right anti-Semite who bans LGBT people".

"As a result of assertions by the French president in an interview with Le Parisien, Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau decided to summon the French ambassador," foreign ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said on Twitter.

Macron made the comments against Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in an interview published Thursday in the Le Parisien newspaper.

Morawiecki had earlier criticised Macron for his repeated talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"How many times have you negotiated with Putin and what have you achieved?" he told reporters on Monday, addressing Macron.

"We do not discuss, we do not negotiate with criminals. Criminals have to be fought against," he added.

"Nobody negotiated with Hitler. Would you negotiate with Hitler, with Stalin, with Pol Pot?" Macron hit back on Wednesday, telling TF1 the Polish leader's comments were "baseless and scandalous".

He said the Polish leader was from a "far-right party" and was "supporting" his rival Marine Le Pen in France's presidential election this month.

"I take full responsibility for having spoken to the president of Russia, in the name of France, to avoid the war and to build a new architecture for peace in Europe several years ago," he added.