UrduPoint.com

Warsaw Summons French Envoy After Macron Slams Polish PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Warsaw summons French envoy after Macron slams Polish PM

Poland said Friday it had summoned the French ambassador after French President Emmanuel Macron called the Polish premier "a far-right anti-Semite who bans LGBT people".

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Poland said Friday it had summoned the French ambassador after French President Emmanuel Macron called the Polish premier "a far-right anti-Semite who bans LGBT people".

"As a result of assertions by the French president in an interview with Le Parisien, Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau decided to summon the French ambassador," foreign ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said on Twitter.

Macron made the comments against Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in an interview published Thursday in the Le Parisien newspaper.

Morawiecki had earlier criticised Macron for his repeated talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"How many times have you negotiated with Putin and what have you achieved?" he told reporters on Monday, addressing Macron.

"We do not discuss, we do not negotiate with criminals. Criminals have to be fought against," he added.

"Nobody negotiated with Hitler. Would you negotiate with Hitler, with Stalin, with Pol Pot?" Macron hit back on Wednesday, telling TF1 the Polish leader's comments were "baseless and scandalous".

He said the Polish leader was from a "far-right party" and was "supporting" his rival Marine Le Pen in France's presidential election this month.

"I take full responsibility for having spoken to the president of Russia, in the name of France, to avoid the war and to build a new architecture for peace in Europe several years ago," he added.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Russia Europe Twitter France Vladimir Putin Poland Adolf Hitler Criminals From

Recent Stories

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Muratov Diagnosed With ..

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Muratov Diagnosed With Eye Burns After Attack - Repor ..

5 minutes ago
 Becker found guilty of four charges after bankrupt ..

Becker found guilty of four charges after bankruptcy trial

5 minutes ago
 Pecresse Refrains From Rallying for Other Candidat ..

Pecresse Refrains From Rallying for Other Candidates in 2nd Round of Election

6 minutes ago
 Relationship Between US Astronauts, Russian Cosmon ..

Relationship Between US Astronauts, Russian Cosmonauts Steady, Professional - NA ..

6 minutes ago
 Punjab police arrested 33731 POs, 16632 court absc ..

Punjab police arrested 33731 POs, 16632 court absconders

6 minutes ago
 Belgium shuts Kinder chocolate factory over Salmon ..

Belgium shuts Kinder chocolate factory over Salmonella

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.