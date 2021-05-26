Washington, DC Attorney General Sues Amazon for 'Abusing and Maintaining' Monopoly Power

UrduPoint.com
Washington, DC Attorney General Karl Racine said on Tuesday that his office has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon, alleging that the company violated local law by maintaining and abusing it monopoly power

"Today, my office filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon for illegally abusing and maintaining its monopoly power by controlling prices across the online retail market and violating [Washington,] DC law," Racine said.

The Attorney General said Amazon has been controlling online retail prices through restrictive contract provisions and policies, requiring third-party sellers to agree that they will not sell their products anywhere else online for a lower price than on Amazon, even on their own websites.

Racine said the lawsuit is intended to put an end to what he characterized was Amazon's illegal control of prices across the online retail market.

Washington, DC needs a fair online marketplace that expands options available to its residents and promotes competition, innovation and choice, he added.

More Stories From World

