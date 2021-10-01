100 poultry units distributed among farmers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Livestock department on Friday distributed 100 poultry units among farmers at Jalalpur Pirwala to promote kitchen poultry initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Each poultry unit comprised five hens and a cock and was provided to the applicant farmers at a subsidized price of Rs 1140 per unit.

Poultry units were distributed only after farmers received training at a workshop on how to bread chicken and how to get them treated in case of illness.

Those who had appeared successful were informed through phone to receive their poultry units and necessary training, deputy director livestock Dr.

Jamshed Akhtar said.

He said that initiative not only would make peoples' access to healthy diet easy but would also bring profits to the owners.

He said, secretary livestock south Punjab Aftab Pirzada, and DG livestock south Dr. Mansoor Ahmad have ordered officials to remain engaged with the farmers and continue to provide them guidance and technical assistance.