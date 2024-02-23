Caretaker Punjab govt prepares 10-year agriculture plan for uplift of agri sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Caretaker Punjab government has taken extraordinary measures to uplift agriculture sector across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Punjab government has taken extraordinary measures to uplift agriculture sector across the province.

The official sources told APP on Friday that a ten year agriculture plan had been prepared with the consultation of stakeholders for development of agriculture and approval for this plan would be obtained from upcoming Punjab cabinet.

A programme had been started to shift tube-wells on solar system in 'Saame Zada' areas in Punjab.

Support price of cotton had been fixed at a rate of Rs 8500 per 40 kg whereas subsidy worth billion of rupees had been given on potash and phosphorous fertilizers.

Sources further said that farmers had been provided facility for purchasing quality agricultural pesticides at Sahulat centres established at district level.

During 2023-24, 6 million cotton bales had been obtained which was double comparing to previous year.

This year wheat support price had been fixed as Rs 4000 per 40 kg and for ensuring food security this year wheat had been cultivated on 17434000 acres of land in Punjab.

Sources said that this year more than 20 million metric tons of wheat production was expected.

In meetings of Punjab Seed Council, 72 new varieties had been approved while in meeting of Punjab Agriculture Research board, 39 projects of Agriculture and Livestock had been approved worth Rs 900 million.

Practical measures had been taken to strengthen agriculture research system and special attention had been given to boost oil producing commodities.

Subsidy of Rs 5,000 had been provided on per acre cultivation of canola and sunflower.

In consultation with stakeholders, steps had been taken to strengthen value addition and value chain.\395