DC Constitutes Committees To Ensure Implement Ban On Rice Cultivation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 04:32 PM

DC constitutes committees to ensure implement ban on Rice cultivation

Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao has constituted committees led by Assistant Commissioners on taluka level in order to ensure compliance over the ban imposed on the cultivation of rice

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao has constituted committees led by Assistant Commissioners on taluka level in order to ensure compliance over the ban imposed on the cultivation of rice.

According to a handout issued on Wednesday,committee comprised of Assistant Commissioner,DSP, Assistant Engineer irrigation, Deputy Director Agriculture department, Mukhtiarkar and field Assistant have been assigned to take stern action against farmers cultivating rice besides of serving notices to farmers mentioning ban on Rice cultivation and would also destroy nurseries of Rice in the district.

More Stories From Agriculture

