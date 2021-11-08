UrduPoint.com

Fennel Cultivation Should Be Completed During November

Mon 08th November 2021 | 02:15 PM

Fennel cultivation should be completed during November

The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of fennel (Saunf) immediately and complete during November at every cost as late sowing of fennel can hamper its produce at a maximum extent

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of fennel (Saunf) immediately and complete during November at every cost as late sowing of fennel can hamper its produce at a maximum extent.

A spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department told APP here on Monday that fennel helped in relief from anemia, indigestion, flatulence, constipation, colic, diarrhea, respiratory disorders, menstrual disorders, and remedies against eye and heart diseases too.

Therefore, the farmers should cultivate approved varieties of fennel as standard seed plays a vital role in enhancing production. The fennel can also be sown in fodder crops, he added.

