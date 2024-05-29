Open Menu

Aleem Khan Meets Prime Minister Of Tajikistan

Minister for Communications, Board of Investment and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday met with Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda in Dushanbe

He discussed with him matters relating to further strengthen and enhance bilateral relations, besides discussing other important matters of mutual benefit, said a press release.

Who is visiting Tajikistan While welcoming Federal Minister the Prime Minister of Tajikistan reiterated that the doors of Tajikistan will always be open for bilateral cooperation for Pakistan. Abdul Aleem Khan thanked the Prime Minister of Tajikistan and said that the two countries are historically bound in religious and cultural ties and in future this relationship can be further strengthened by the promotion of trade activities.

Earlier, while addressing International Conference at Dushanbe Abdul Aleem Khan said that Pakistan is ready to cooperate in all kinds of economic and business activities in the region for which practical work is being done to bring trade corridors to global standards and connect them with other countries.

He added that Pakistan is working on digitizing the "Silk Route Corridor" especially for the countries of Central Asia while also ensuring the implementation of "Right to Monitor" through satellite technology on the roads under construction.

Abdul Aleem Khan further said in his address that today is the era of import and export, international trade is the guarantee of development for which standard and spacious roads will be constructed while for the countries of Central Asia, like Karachi and Port Qasim, Gwadar Port would also be available.

The minister while offering all kinds of support from Pakistan to the Central Asian States said that through this international conference, new ways of development and prosperity will be opened between different countries.

Abdul Aleem Khan held separate meetings with the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in addition to Tajikistan in Dushanbe, in which it was agreed to promote Business-to-Business and Government-to-Government activities between Pakistan and Central Asian countries. .

Similarly, the construction of trade corridors from Pakistan to these countries through China, Afghanistan and alternative routes was also considered.

Tajikistan's Minister of Material Resources Ahmedzada Noor Mahmad also called on Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan in which the export of various food items including sugar, potatoes, textiles and livestock from Pakistan was discussed. Among those who held a meeting with Abdul Aleem Khan were Transport Minister of Kyrgyzstan Tilektekebaev, Transport Minister of Uzbekistan Makhkamovilkham Rustamovich, Deputy Transport Minister of Kazakhstan Maksat K. Kaliak Parov and the Minister of Transport of Tajikistan and the host Azeem Ibrahim were included.

Abdul Aleem Khan expressed his gratitude to the ministers while describing the holding of this conference as very fruitful while gifts were also exchanged with each other on this occasion.

