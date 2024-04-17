China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Higher Wednesday
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were higher Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 564.26 Yuan (about 79.45 U.S. Dollars) per gram, up 3.
90 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above rose 3.82 yuan from the previous trading day to 562.50 yuan.
Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.
The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.
