Open Menu

China's Performance Market Scales New Heights In 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM

China's performance market scales new heights in 2023

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The scale of China's performance market reached 73.99 billion Yuan (about 10.42 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2023, hitting a record high, according to the China Association of Performing Arts.

The figure was revealed by Liu Kezhi, president of the association, at the opening ceremony of a national performing arts trade fair in north China's port city of Tianjin.

Driven by policy incentives and consumer demand, China's performance market accelerated its development in 2023, presenting gratifying changes in breaking traditional patterns and expanding development space, according to the association.

In 2023, many high-quality performances gained significant popularity, Liu noted, boosting cultural confidence in stage arts centered around Chinese narratives.

A series of works centered on traditional culture, such as the musical "Qiang Jin Jiu" (Bring in the Wine) and the stage play "Journey to the West," reaped good market benefits, Liu said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Tianjin Market Billion

Recent Stories

Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza

33 minutes ago
 Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tourn ..

Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow

2 hours ago
 President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced ..

President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah

3 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

4 hours ago
 Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak ..

Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series

5 hours ago
 LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notific ..

LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133

5 hours ago
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy C ..

Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed

6 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms

7 hours ago
 Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan ..

Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for ne ..

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business