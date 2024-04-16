China's Performance Market Scales New Heights In 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM
TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The scale of China's performance market reached 73.99 billion Yuan (about 10.42 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2023, hitting a record high, according to the China Association of Performing Arts.
The figure was revealed by Liu Kezhi, president of the association, at the opening ceremony of a national performing arts trade fair in north China's port city of Tianjin.
Driven by policy incentives and consumer demand, China's performance market accelerated its development in 2023, presenting gratifying changes in breaking traditional patterns and expanding development space, according to the association.
In 2023, many high-quality performances gained significant popularity, Liu noted, boosting cultural confidence in stage arts centered around Chinese narratives.
A series of works centered on traditional culture, such as the musical "Qiang Jin Jiu" (Bring in the Wine) and the stage play "Journey to the West," reaped good market benefits, Liu said.
