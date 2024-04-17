Open Menu

Chinese Shares Close Higher Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Chinese shares close higher Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Chinese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 2.14 percent to 3,071.38 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 2.48 percent higher at 9,381.77 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices reached 923.8 billion Yuan (about 130.

07 billion U.S. Dollars), down from the 952.1 billion yuan recorded on the previous trading day.

Most shares climbed, with stocks related to housing construction, education, rubber and plastic products leading the gains.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 2.11 percent to close at 1,797.31 points Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Education China Shenzhen Shanghai Stocks From Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islama ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad

26 minutes ago
 NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana referen ..

NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference

44 minutes ago
 US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

15 hours ago
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

15 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

15 hours ago
 COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

15 hours ago
 Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

15 hours ago
 PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: ..

PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry

15 hours ago
 Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business