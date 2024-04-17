Chinese shares close higher Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Chinese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 2.14 percent to 3,071.38 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 2.48 percent higher at 9,381.77 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices reached 923.8 billion Yuan (about 130.

07 billion U.S. Dollars), down from the 952.1 billion yuan recorded on the previous trading day.

Most shares climbed, with stocks related to housing construction, education, rubber and plastic products leading the gains.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 2.11 percent to close at 1,797.31 points Wednesday.