Open Menu

'Close Liaison Between FTO, Taxpayers Imperative'

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 08:49 PM

'Close liaison between FTO, taxpayers imperative'

Close liaison between taxpayers and office of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) is imperative to resolve their genuine grievances on top priority basis, said Dr Fayyaz Ahmad Ranjha FTO Member Advisory Committee

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Close liaison between taxpayers and office of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) is imperative to resolve their genuine grievances on top priority basis, said Dr Fayyaz Ahmad Ranjha FTO Member Advisory Committee.

Addressing a seminar on “facilitation role of FTO” at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Wednesday, he said that the FTO had found 30 unnecessary sections in the income tax return form used by the salaried class and directed the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to create a new simple four-section form which had been implemented, meant for providing relief for the taxpayers.

He said that the FTO had launched a helpline to guide, facilitate and address the genuine grievances of the aggrieved taxpayers without loss of time on top priority basis.

He said taxpayers contributed a major role towards national development by paying taxes timely.

He said that FTO was established in 2000 keeping in view the increasing number of complaints against tax functionaries in the courts. Hence, injustice with taxpayers would not be tolerated at any cost, he added.

He said special awareness seminars were being organized in major cities to educate the general public about the role and function of the FTO.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that the salaried class was the law abiding people in terms of paying tax and they also played a pivotal role in national development.

Principal Officer Public Relations and Publication Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Director Institute of business Management Dr Abdul Ghafoor, veteran medical dignitary Dr Muhammad Ashraf and others also spoke on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Guide FBR Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited IoBM University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

'Free, fair' polls to bring political, economic st ..

'Free, fair' polls to bring political, economic stability: Sharmila

8 minutes ago
 IESCO continues indiscriminate action against runn ..

IESCO continues indiscriminate action against running, dead defaulters

8 minutes ago
 BISE to organize Qirat, Naat and Speech competitio ..

BISE to organize Qirat, Naat and Speech competitions

8 minutes ago
 Islamic banking growing at much faster pace: Dr Sa ..

Islamic banking growing at much faster pace: Dr Sajjad Arshad

53 seconds ago
 Forget company car, France embraces the company bi ..

Forget company car, France embraces the company bike

13 minutes ago
 Man Utd sink to new depths as season comes apart

Man Utd sink to new depths as season comes apart

13 minutes ago
FM Jilani, Mongolian Deputy PM discuss bilateral t ..

FM Jilani, Mongolian Deputy PM discuss bilateral ties

13 minutes ago
 Sunak wows grassroots with speech to Tory conferen ..

Sunak wows grassroots with speech to Tory conference

11 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali inaug ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali inaugurates Mega International Live ..

11 minutes ago
 PM Sunak kickstarts UK election campaign with prom ..

PM Sunak kickstarts UK election campaign with promise of 'change'

11 minutes ago
 More than 75,000 US healthcare workers begin 3-day ..

More than 75,000 US healthcare workers begin 3-day strike

11 minutes ago
 BISP conducts E-Katchery at Zonal office

BISP conducts E-Katchery at Zonal office

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business