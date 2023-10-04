'Close liaison between FTO, taxpayers imperative'

Close liaison between taxpayers and office of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) is imperative to resolve their genuine grievances on top priority basis, said Dr Fayyaz Ahmad Ranjha FTO Member Advisory Committee

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Close liaison between taxpayers and office of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) is imperative to resolve their genuine grievances on top priority basis, said Dr Fayyaz Ahmad Ranjha FTO Member Advisory Committee.

Addressing a seminar on “facilitation role of FTO” at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Wednesday, he said that the FTO had found 30 unnecessary sections in the income tax return form used by the salaried class and directed the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to create a new simple four-section form which had been implemented, meant for providing relief for the taxpayers.

He said that the FTO had launched a helpline to guide, facilitate and address the genuine grievances of the aggrieved taxpayers without loss of time on top priority basis.

He said taxpayers contributed a major role towards national development by paying taxes timely.

He said that FTO was established in 2000 keeping in view the increasing number of complaints against tax functionaries in the courts. Hence, injustice with taxpayers would not be tolerated at any cost, he added.

He said special awareness seminars were being organized in major cities to educate the general public about the role and function of the FTO.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that the salaried class was the law abiding people in terms of paying tax and they also played a pivotal role in national development.

Principal Officer Public Relations and Publication Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Director Institute of business Management Dr Abdul Ghafoor, veteran medical dignitary Dr Muhammad Ashraf and others also spoke on the occasion.