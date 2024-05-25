FCCI Welcomes PIA Flights Between Faisalabad And Karachi
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq has welcomed the decision of PIA to start four weekly domestic flights between Faisalabad and Karachi from June 9 and demanded that its timings should be decided in consultation with the business community.
in a statement on Saturday, he said that four weekly flights were far less than the available passenger load and PIA officials should plan to increase the number of flights.
About the timing of the flights, he said that it should be fixed to facilitate the business community so that they could travel to the port city early in the morning and return in the evening after winding up their business engagement in Karachi.
He also appreciated the revival of Faisalabad-Jeddah and Faisalabad-Medina flights and said that its timing should also be fixed in consultation with the FCCI. “It will not only facilitate the passengers but also help the FCCI to convince the business community to prefer PIA for their visits to the holy land," he added.
