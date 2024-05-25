Open Menu

FCCI Welcomes PIA Flights Between Faisalabad And Karachi

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM

FCCI welcomes PIA flights between Faisalabad and Karachi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq has welcomed the decision of PIA to start four weekly domestic flights between Faisalabad and Karachi from June 9 and demanded that its timings should be decided in consultation with the business community.

in a statement on Saturday, he said that four weekly flights were far less than the available passenger load and PIA officials should plan to increase the number of flights.

About the timing of the flights, he said that it should be fixed to facilitate the business community so that they could travel to the port city early in the morning and return in the evening after winding up their business engagement in Karachi.

He also appreciated the revival of Faisalabad-Jeddah and Faisalabad-Medina flights and said that its timing should also be fixed in consultation with the FCCI. “It will not only facilitate the passengers but also help the FCCI to convince the business community to prefer PIA for their visits to the holy land," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Faisalabad Business Chamber June Commerce From Industry PIA

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

3 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

3 hours ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

3 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

7 hours ago
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF tal ..

KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..

16 hours ago
 IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing person ..

IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases

16 hours ago
 Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab S ..

Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary

16 hours ago
 PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

16 hours ago
 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Champions ..

1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30

16 hours ago
 'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'

'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business