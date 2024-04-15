Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 15, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 17, 2024
USD 277.
8837
GBP 351.5229
EUR 301.5038
JPY 1.8291
APP/as/
