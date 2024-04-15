(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 15, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 17, 2024

USD 277.

8837

GBP 351.5229

EUR 301.5038

JPY 1.8291

APP/as/