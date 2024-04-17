KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 17, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 19, 2024

USD 278.

1903

GBP 345.8462

EUR 296.2646

JPY 1.8018

APP/as/