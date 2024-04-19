Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 09:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 19, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 23, 2024
USD 278.
3774
GBP 347.2201
EUR 297.3627
JPY 1.8040
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan
Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain
NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan
China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang
U.S. envoy calls on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar
Poland arrests man over suspected plan to kill Zelensky
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 20248 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 20241 hour ago
-
Oil jumps more than 3% on Middle East worries1 hour ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index tumbles 3% in morning trade1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.37 billion11 hours ago
-
Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate outlook12 hours ago
-
Business community alarmed by alleged Cigarette tax violations13 hours ago
-
High FED on cigarettes demonstrates positive impact13 hours ago
-
PTCL posts 14 % revenue growth12 hours ago
-
Prudent policies, reforms poised to result in sustainable economic growth: Governor State Bank of Pa ..13 hours ago
-
ICCI resolute to turn Islamabad an ecofriendly city: Khalid Malik13 hours ago
-
Beijing's GDP up 6 pct in Q115 hours ago