Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 19, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 23, 2024

USD 278.

3774

GBP 347.2201

EUR 297.3627

JPY 1.8040

APP/as/

