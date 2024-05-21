Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR May 21, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 23 2024

USD 278.1903

GBP 353.1069

EUR 302.4207

JPY 1.7862

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen May Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

2 hours ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

11 hours ago
 Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

11 hours ago
 Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

11 hours ago
 Free media, responsible opposition play crucial ro ..

Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..

11 hours ago
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise ..

AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash

11 hours ago
 Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for f ..

Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win

11 hours ago
 Police arrest two persons in murder case

Police arrest two persons in murder case

11 hours ago
 ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence ..

ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders

11 hours ago
 Business community condole tragic death of Iranian ..

Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President

11 hours ago
 Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan

Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business