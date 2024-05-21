KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR May 21, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 23 2024

USD 278.1903

GBP 353.1069

EUR 302.4207

JPY 1.7862

