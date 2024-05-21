Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR May 21, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 23 2024
USD 278.1903
GBP 353.1069
EUR 302.4207
JPY 1.7862
APP/mzr/
