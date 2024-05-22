Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR May 22, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 24 2024
USD 278.2903
GBP 353.7626
EUR 302.3067
JPY 1.7812
APP/msq
