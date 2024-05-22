Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 10:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR May 22, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 24 2024

USD 278.2903

GBP 353.7626

EUR 302.3067

JPY 1.7812

