FTO Distributes 4.5% Excess Sales Tax Refund To 9500 Car Purchasers

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah said that on receipt of complaints from car purchasers, FTO dug out the data of Suzuki car purchasers and worked hard to provide refunds of 4.5% excess sales tax cheques to 9500 car purchasers

He expressed these views while addressing a cheques distribution ceremony of excess sales tax refunds to the taxpayers in Suzuki Car cases in light of FTO's decision at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah said that Pakistan Suzuki had charged 17% sales tax from purchasers at the time of car booking, but in the last budget, the sales tax on vehicles up to 1000 cc vehicles was reduced to 12.5 percent.

He said that the FTO would continue to provide more relief to taxpayers. He urged that the business community should take maximum benefit of the services of FTO to get relief in tax grievances.

He said that the business community was the backbone of the economy and FTO was working as an advocate of taxpayers to provide speedy, fair and cost-free redressal of tax grievances.

He said that the FTO mission was to deliver justice to the taxpayers at their doorsteps.

He also congratulated President (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Senior Vice President (ICCI) Faad Waheed and Vice President (ICCI) Muhammad Azhar ul islam Zafar, on their unopposed election and announced to nominate Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari as Honorary Business Advisor of FTO for one year to act as a bridge between FTO and the business community for the facilitation of taxpayers.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, lauded the efforts of FTO for providing speedy justice to taxpayers by addressing their tax complaints.

He said that refunds of excess sales tax to the taxpayers in Suzuki car cases reflected the commitment of FTO to protect the interests of taxpayers.

He assured that ICCI would work closely with the FTO to address the grievances of taxpayers.

Senior Vice President Faad Waheed, Vice President Muhammad Azhar ul Islam Zafar, and former President ICCI Muhammad Shakeel Munir also lauded the efforts of FTO in resolving the tax grievances of business community and hoped that close liaison between ICCI and FTO would provide more relief to taxpayers.

