HONG KONG , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Hong Kong shares ended higher on Friday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index up 4.01 percent to close at 21,089.39 points.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index gained 5.49 percent to end at 7,298.69 points, while the Hang Seng Tech index rose 9.96 percent to close at 4,471.75 points.