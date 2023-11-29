ICCI demands Auto City in the Capital to boost car showrooms business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) A delegation of the Motor and Importer Dealers Association led by its President Haji Tariq visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and discussed the issues being faced by their sector.

Raja Amir Karim President of Rawalpindi Region, Sardar Irfan President of Islamabad Region, Muhammad Waseem Abbasi General Secretary of Islamabad Region, Azhar Akhlaq Abbasi Chairman Islamabad Region, Ajab Gul President of Islamabad Motor Dealers Association and others were in the delegation, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Addressing the delegation, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President of, the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that car showrooms provide employment to thousands of people along with promoting business activities, but the action against them by CDA authorities not only affects the business of this sector, it also increases unemployment.

Therefore, he demanded that CDA should establish Auto City for car showrooms in Islamabad in consultation with motor dealers and importers so that the parking problems in the markets can be better solved and the business activities of this sector can be promoted smoothly.

He assured that ICCI will cooperate with the Association to solve the problems of motor dealers.

Haji Tariq, President, Motor and Importer Dealers Association, said that motor dealers have an important role in the development of business and providing employment, but many times CDA moved to close car showrooms in Islamabad due to which the business community of this sector had to suffer.

He said that the Islamabad High Court has also issued instructions to the CDA to find a permanent solution to the problem of car showrooms in Islamabad and for this purpose, it should analyze the best models of this business in other major cities of the world including London, Malaysia and Singapore. He stressed that the CDA should find a sustainable solution for car showrooms by taking all stakeholders into confidence.

Engr. Azharul islam Zafar Vice President of ICCI termed it important to address the problems of motor dealers for the better growth of the business activities of this sector and assured that ICCI will cooperate with the Association to solve their issues.

Former President ICCI and Secretary General of UBG Pakistan Zafar Bakhtawari said that the auto industry is playing a vital role in the development of the economy by paying taxes of around 30 billion rupees and stressed that the government should facilitate this industry and motor dealers by creating favourable conditions for their business.

It will enable the auto industry to play a more effective role in the revival of the economy.

