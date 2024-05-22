Open Menu

Japan's Core Machinery Orders Up 2.9 Pct In March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 06:56 PM

Japan's core machinery orders up 2.9 pct in March

Japan's seasonally adjusted core machinery orders in March rose 2.9 percent from the previous month, marking two consecutive months of increase, government data showed on Wednesday

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Japan's seasonally adjusted core machinery orders in March rose 2.9 percent from the previous month, marking two consecutive months of increase, government data showed on Wednesday.

Private-sector orders, excluding those for ships and power equipment, closely watched as a leading indicator of corporate capital spending, stood at 913 billion Yen (5.

83 billion U.S. Dollars), according to data released by the Cabinet Office.

The government agency raised its basic assessment of machinery orders, saying there are signs of recovery.

By sector, orders from manufacturers gained 19.4 percent to 473.1 billion yen, while orders from non-manufacturers fell 11.3 percent to 448.6 billion yen, the data showed. (1 yen equals 0.0064 USD)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Japan United States Dollars March From Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Solangi stresses urgent need to increase taxes on ..

Solangi stresses urgent need to increase taxes on tobacco products

10 minutes ago
 CDA launches dedicated helpline for water complain ..

CDA launches dedicated helpline for water complaints

17 minutes ago
 Philippines healthcare worker gap rises to 190,000

Philippines healthcare worker gap rises to 190,000

17 minutes ago
 DC urges robust action to prevent polio

DC urges robust action to prevent polio

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s leading advertising and marketing com ..

Pakistan’s leading advertising and marketing company Synergy Group celebrates ..

26 minutes ago
 Istanbul to host IABS on Thursday

Istanbul to host IABS on Thursday

24 minutes ago
Ex Governor SBP calls upon students to equip with ..

Ex Governor SBP calls upon students to equip with skills for practical life

20 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 7.81m from 81 defaulters i ..

LESCO collects over Rs 7.81m from 81 defaulters in 24 hours

24 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

24 minutes ago
 MNSUA marks Int'l Biological Diversity Day

MNSUA marks Int'l Biological Diversity Day

24 minutes ago
 Around 500 students takes admission in Allama Iqba ..

Around 500 students takes admission in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

19 minutes ago
 Temu owner Pinduoduo says triples net profit in fi ..

Temu owner Pinduoduo says triples net profit in first quarter

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business