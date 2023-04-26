KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
YM Express Container Ship
M.T Lahore Tanker
Cosco Antwerp Container Ship
Arch. Michael General Cargo
Blue SKY 1 Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Olmpia
CMA CGM Tosca
GFS Prime
Mulberry Express
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Nil Nil
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
PVT Oriana 26-04-2023 D/4000 Chemical
SC Hongkong 26-04-2023 D/9500 Chemical
NYK Vesta 26-04-2023 D/L Contaniner
AL Salam II 27-04-2023 D/ 10000 JET Oil
Chem Star 27-04-2023 L/8000 Ethanol
CSCL Neptune 27-04-2023 D/L Container
Wide Juliet 27-04-2023 D/L Container
OOCL Memphis 27-04-2023 D/L Container
Tomini Felicity 27-04-2023 L/38500 Talc
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 215,307 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 85,483 Metric Tons of export cargo and 129,824 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 106,307 73,783 180,090
Chick Peas 1,031 ------ 1,031
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 22,486 11,700 34,186