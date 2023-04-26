UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 04:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

YM Express Container Ship

M.T Lahore Tanker

Cosco Antwerp Container Ship

Arch. Michael General Cargo

Blue SKY 1 Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Olmpia

CMA CGM Tosca

GFS Prime

Mulberry Express

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Nil Nil

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

PVT Oriana 26-04-2023 D/4000 Chemical

SC Hongkong 26-04-2023 D/9500 Chemical

NYK Vesta 26-04-2023 D/L Contaniner

AL Salam II 27-04-2023 D/ 10000 JET Oil

Chem Star 27-04-2023 L/8000 Ethanol

CSCL Neptune 27-04-2023 D/L Container

Wide Juliet 27-04-2023 D/L Container

OOCL Memphis 27-04-2023 D/L Container

Tomini Felicity 27-04-2023 L/38500 Talc

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 215,307 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 85,483 Metric Tons of export cargo and 129,824 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 106,307 73,783 180,090

Chick Peas 1,031 ------ 1,031

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 22,486 11,700 34,186

