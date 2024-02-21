KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 01:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Ever Utile Container Ship
Aqua-1Boat
Xin Shan TouContainer Ship
Euphoria Container Ship
LV LizzyTanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Captain Karam
YM Express
Meizan
CSCL Jupiter
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Ian H21-02-2024
Ever Utile 21-02-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
M.T.Mardan 21-02-2024 D/63702 Crude Oil
Yateeka 21-02-2024 D/2000 Chemical GSL Elizabeth
GSL Elizabeth 21-02-2024 D/L Container
X-Press Salween 21-02-2024 D/L Container
Seaspan Amazon 21-02-2024 D/L Container
Jolly Rosa 21-02-2024 D/L Container
Medi Chiba 22-02-2024 D/14591 Canola
Banglar Agradoot 22-02-2024 D/8000 Soya Bean Oil
M.T Quetta 22-02-2024 D/72000 Crude Oil
Uafl Liberty 22-02-2024 D/L Container
Wide Alpha 22-02-2024 D/L Container
KSL Qingyang 22-02-2024 D/19008 General Cargo
Yangze 822-02-2024 D/59100 Wheat In Bulk
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 193,397 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 62,598 Metric Tons of export cargo and 130,799 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 48,474 46,673 95,147
BULK Cargo 27,535 52 27,587
Clinkers ------ 14,617 14,617
Rice ------ 856 856
Rock Phosphate 6,720 ------ 6,720
Wheat 22,653 ------ 22,653
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 25,442 ------ 25,817
