KPT Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

M.T Mardan Tanker

Shun long Container Ship

CMA CGM Pegasus Container Ship

Queen Win Wheat

APL Antwerp Container Ship

Torm Evolve Tanker

Hyundai Brave Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Moonbeam

Black Rhino

X-Press Phoenix

AL Amal

M.T Sargodha

Express Argentina

MEI Pomeni

KMTC Colombo

EXPECTED SAILING: date

NIL-----------------------------------

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

SC Talpei 01-04-2024 D/11000 Chemical

GSL Elizabeth 01-04-2024 D/L Container

MSC Melatilde 01-04-2024 D/L Container

KOI. 01-04-2024 D/L Container

Wide Alpha 01-04-2024 D/L Container

Arman 10 01-04-2024 L/1650 Rice

Global Highway 01-04-2024 D/69 Vehicles

PIA 01-04-2024 L/17 Project Cargo

Hanyu Camellia 02-04-2024 D/2500 Chemical

M.

T Quetta 02-04-2024 D/73500 Crude Oil

Ever Ulysses 02-04-2024 D/L Container

Jolly Palladio 02-04-2024 D/L Container

Olympia 02-04-2024 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 336,719 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 105,863 Metric Tons of export cargo and 230,856 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 105,313 82,972 188,285

B.Bulk Cargo 10,300------ 10,300

Cement ------- 711 711

Clinkers ------- 21,645 21,645

DI Ammonium Phosphate(DAP) 11,904 ------- 11,904

Rice ------- 535 535

Wheat 23,656 ------- 23,656

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 79,683 ------- 79,683

APP/msq

