Pakistan embassy holds session with Belgium textile companies

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Pakistan embassy in Brussels Friday held an interactive session with Belgium textiles companies.

During the meeting they discussed potential opportunities in Pakistan.

The textile companies were also invited for participation in TEXPO2024 scheduled to be held in Karachi, from

October 22-24, 2024.