Open Menu

Pakistan Embassy Holds Session With Belgium Textile Companies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Pakistan embassy holds session with Belgium textile companies

Pakistan embassy in Brussels Friday held an interactive session with Belgium textiles companies

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Pakistan embassy in Brussels Friday held an interactive session with Belgium textiles companies.

During the meeting they discussed potential opportunities in Pakistan.

The textile companies were also invited for participation in TEXPO2024 scheduled to be held in Karachi, from

October 22-24, 2024.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Brussels Belgium Textile From

Recent Stories

KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibilit ..

KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..

14 minutes ago
 Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

14 minutes ago
 KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility ..

KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..

15 minutes ago
 150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team ..

150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..

15 minutes ago
 Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as ..

Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager Liverpool

15 minutes ago
 Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping ..

Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping habits

34 minutes ago
First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier

First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier

34 minutes ago
 PIA flight to Toronto diverted to Karachi due to t ..

PIA flight to Toronto diverted to Karachi due to technical fault

34 minutes ago
 Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza ope ..

Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza operations

34 minutes ago
 Slot confirms replacing Klopp as Liverpool manager ..

Slot confirms replacing Klopp as Liverpool manager next season

34 minutes ago
 Mainly hot and dry weather likely in most parts of ..

Mainly hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country

1 hour ago
 UN rights expert condemns Palestinian doctor's dea ..

UN rights expert condemns Palestinian doctor's death in Israeli custody, urges i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business