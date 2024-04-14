Prices of most capital goods fall in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Most of the capital goods monitored by China's statistics authorities registered price decreases from late-March to early-April, official data shows.

Of the 50 major goods classified in nine categories, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline and fertilizer, 26 saw price declines, 20 reported heightened prices, and 4 remained unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Hog prices increased 0.7 percent to 15.3 Yuan (about 2.16 U.S. Dollars) per kg during this period, the NBS said.

The figures, released every 10 days, are based on the survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions across the country.