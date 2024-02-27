US Stock Markets Drift Lower On Disappointing Economic Data
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 11:51 PM
US stocks mostly edged lower Tuesday as negative economic news outweighed continued interest in tech stocks while European markets turned in a mixed performance
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) US stocks mostly edged lower Tuesday as negative economic news outweighed continued interest in tech stocks while European markets turned in a mixed performance.
Sentiment was dampened by survey data showing US consumer confidence fell much more than expected in February and new durable goods orders for January also dropping by more than expected.
"Risk on sentiment has taken a hit as US durable goods orders saw their biggest month-on-month fall since April 2020 while US home prices increased the most since November 2022," said Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
"The rally in major US stock indices is thus taking a breather."
Movement was limited, though, as investors awaited US inflation data Thursday that could offer a better sense of when the Federal Reserve may start cutting interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial average and the wider S&P 500 were down marginally, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ was up slightly.
Department store Macy's initially fell after reporting disappointing earnings but then rose as it announced plans to close around 150 locations to concentrate on its more upscale brands.
European equity markets ended mixed.
Frankfurt gained 0.8 percent after data showed German shoppers heading into March feeling slightly more optimistic about their future income, but consumer morale remains low overall as a downturn in Europe's largest economy drags on.
London finished little changed and Paris slightly higher.
"The economic outlook for Europe is for stagnant growth this year, however, its biggest companies are global powerhouses," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.
"We may continue to see a strong performance of the European index in the coming months."
Oil prices rose higher and the Dollar little changed against major currencies.
The "oil price is once again rising amid ongoing shipping disruptions and repeated breakdowns in talks for a Gaza cease fire that raise supply worries," said IG's Rudolph.
- Key figures around 1630 GMT -
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 38,899.14 points
New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.1 percent at 5,065.37
New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.1 percent at 15,993.79
London - FTSE 100: DOWN less than 0.1 percent at 7,683.02 (close)
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.2 percent at 7,948.40 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.8 percent at 17,556.49 (close)
EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.4 percent at 4,885.74 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: FLAT at 39,239.52 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.9 percent at 16,790.80 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.3 percent at 3,015.48 (close)
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0860 from $1.0853 on Monday
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 150.42 Yen from 150.70 yen
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2693 from $1.2684
Euro/pound: UNCHANGED at 85.54 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.8 percent at $82.21 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.2 percent at $78.47 per barrel
Recent Stories
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO
MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency
Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders
AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian space violation
Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and strip-search paramedics: UN
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman felicitates Syed Murad Ali Shah
Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali misses practice session due to personal commitments
Police constable martyred in firing incident in Badaber tehsil
More Stories From Business
-
Sartaj Aziz's services to the nation can't be forgotten: speakers57 minutes ago
-
Zhao Shiren, FPCCI discuss promotion of bilateral trade1 hour ago
-
OGDCL earns Rs123.296 bln profit in first half of FY 2023-243 hours ago
-
PCJCCI advocates for Karachi coastal project under CPEC to boost Pakistan’s economy3 hours ago
-
PIEDMC briefs French Consul on investment opportunities in Punjab4 hours ago
-
LCCI demands withdrawal of power tariff hike5 hours ago
-
Commissioner for comprehensive strategy to control prices5 hours ago
-
DWFB releases Rs.20.303m funds for 500 applicants5 hours ago
-
Jordan keens to expand trade relations with Pakistan: Envoy5 hours ago
-
Awareness session on “Benefits of Edible Oil Fortification” held5 hours ago
-
Public confidence increasing on Wafaqi Mohtasib: Ejaz Qureshi5 hours ago
-
RCCI demands immediate steps for business activities5 hours ago