Open Menu

US Stock Markets Drift Lower On Disappointing Economic Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 11:51 PM

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data

US stocks mostly edged lower Tuesday as negative economic news outweighed continued interest in tech stocks while European markets turned in a mixed performance

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) US stocks mostly edged lower Tuesday as negative economic news outweighed continued interest in tech stocks while European markets turned in a mixed performance.

Sentiment was dampened by survey data showing US consumer confidence fell much more than expected in February and new durable goods orders for January also dropping by more than expected.

"Risk on sentiment has taken a hit as US durable goods orders saw their biggest month-on-month fall since April 2020 while US home prices increased the most since November 2022," said Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

"The rally in major US stock indices is thus taking a breather."

Movement was limited, though, as investors awaited US inflation data Thursday that could offer a better sense of when the Federal Reserve may start cutting interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial average and the wider S&P 500 were down marginally, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ was up slightly.

Department store Macy's initially fell after reporting disappointing earnings but then rose as it announced plans to close around 150 locations to concentrate on its more upscale brands.

European equity markets ended mixed.

Frankfurt gained 0.8 percent after data showed German shoppers heading into March feeling slightly more optimistic about their future income, but consumer morale remains low overall as a downturn in Europe's largest economy drags on.

London finished little changed and Paris slightly higher.

"The economic outlook for Europe is for stagnant growth this year, however, its biggest companies are global powerhouses," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.

"We may continue to see a strong performance of the European index in the coming months."

Oil prices rose higher and the Dollar little changed against major currencies.

The "oil price is once again rising amid ongoing shipping disruptions and repeated breakdowns in talks for a Gaza cease fire that raise supply worries," said IG's Rudolph.

- Key figures around 1630 GMT -

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 38,899.14 points

New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.1 percent at 5,065.37

New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.1 percent at 15,993.79

London - FTSE 100: DOWN less than 0.1 percent at 7,683.02 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.2 percent at 7,948.40 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.8 percent at 17,556.49 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.4 percent at 4,885.74 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: FLAT at 39,239.52 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.9 percent at 16,790.80 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.3 percent at 3,015.48 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0860 from $1.0853 on Monday

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 150.42 Yen from 150.70 yen

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2693 from $1.2684

Euro/pound: UNCHANGED at 85.54 pence

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.8 percent at $82.21 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.2 percent at $78.47 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Dollar Europe Gaza German Oil London Brooks Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Price New York Euro January February March April May November Stocks 2020 Market From Dow Jones

Recent Stories

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochista ..

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan

21 minutes ago
 Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth con ..

Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9

21 minutes ago
 Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'g ..

Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says

27 minutes ago
 QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

22 minutes ago
 MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March ..

MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1

22 minutes ago
 HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enh ..

HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency

22 minutes ago
Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders

Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders

23 minutes ago
 AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian ..

AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian space violation

23 minutes ago
 Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and st ..

Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and strip-search paramedics: UN

22 minutes ago
 Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman felicitates Syed Murad Ali ..

Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman felicitates Syed Murad Ali Shah

22 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali misses practice session d ..

Karachi Kings' Hasan Ali misses practice session due to personal commitments

22 minutes ago
 Police constable martyred in firing incident in B ..

Police constable martyred in firing incident in Badaber tehsil

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business