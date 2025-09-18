40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business Council Meeting in Tokyo

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) More than 40 Emirati and Japanese companies took part in the second UAE-Japan Joint Business Council Meeting in Tokyo, seeking to expand cooperation across manufacturing, renewable energy, real estate, healthcare, trade, IT and agriculture.

The meeting, organised by the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry with support from the UAE Embassy in Japan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), was attended by senior representatives from both sides.

The UAE delegation was led by Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers; Masood Rahma, Chairman of the UAE side of the council and board Member of Abu Dhabi Chamber; Yousef Khalfan Tahnoun, Vice Chairman of the Umm Al Quwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Ayesha Mohammed Al Mulla, Chairperson of Emirates Businesswomen Council; and Nobutaka Maekawa, Executive Vice President of JETRO.

Discussions focused on opportunities to expand investment partnerships under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Strategy.

Bin Salem underlined the vital role of the UAE-Japan Business Council and JETRO in deepening bilateral ties.

He praised the strong reputation of Japanese brands in the UAE, noting their popularity among consumers for quality and innovation.

He noted cooperation has expanded into non-traditional sectors such as circular economy, healthcare, sustainable energy, construction, engineering, manufacturing, interior design and entertainment.

Rahma said the meeting was a key step in deepening private-sector trade relations, especially in clean energy, reflecting the two countries’ commitment to building strategic partnerships.

Al Mulla presented on the role of Emirati women in business, stressing their leadership in entrepreneurship, innovation and senior management, supported by national policies and initiatives led by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Nobutaka Maekawa said private-sector engagement is essential to unlocking new opportunities in industrial and technological sectors aligned with the two countries’ shared vision.