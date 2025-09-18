Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Chile On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 02:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the President of Chile.

