UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Chile On Independence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the President of Chile.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day
Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under 50
Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue
ADX, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited enhance collaboration
IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman
WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025
UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World a ..
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto Prefecture
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact
Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 2025
Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final
CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patani’s house surfaces
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day54 seconds ago
-
ADX, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited enhance collaboration16 minutes ago
-
UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Relig ..31 minutes ago
-
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto Prefecture31 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler forms SIACH's Board of Trustees1 hour ago
-
Kuwait crude oil rises to $72.99 pb1 hour ago
-
Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recovery2 hours ago
-
Al Seer Marine, BGN JV announce delivery of 3rd VLGC 'Merak'3 hours ago
-
Vietnam sees growth in European investment inflows4 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered MRI technique for faster multiple sclerosis diagnosis4 hours ago
-
Egypt, Spain reaffirm rejection of Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians12 hours ago
-
Israeli massacre against displaced persons in Gaza raises today’s death toll to 8112 hours ago