ASTANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) The Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana has named Afra Al Sabri, Director-General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, as a Goodwill Ambassador for the congress.

The move acknowledges her significant contributions to fostering dialogue and understanding among peoples, and underscores the UAE’s role in advancing peace and human fraternity regionally and globally.

Al Sabri said the honour reflects global recognition of the UAE’s commitment to building bridges between cultures and serving as a platform for peace and human fraternity.

She expressed hope the appointment would open new opportunities for joint initiatives with the congress to advance a culture of peace and mutual respect.

She also highlighted the efforts of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, in supporting values of peaceful coexistence and respect for diversity as foundations for sustainable development and global stability.

The Goodwill Ambassador title is awarded by the congress secretariat for three years to influential figures in peace, interfaith dialogue, culture and the arts, with the aim of promoting its objectives and strengthening global dialogue.