- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Relig ..
UAE's Afra Al Sabri Named Goodwill Ambassador For Congress Of Leaders Of World And Traditional Religions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ASTANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) The Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana has named Afra Al Sabri, Director-General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, as a Goodwill Ambassador for the congress.
The move acknowledges her significant contributions to fostering dialogue and understanding among peoples, and underscores the UAE’s role in advancing peace and human fraternity regionally and globally.
Al Sabri said the honour reflects global recognition of the UAE’s commitment to building bridges between cultures and serving as a platform for peace and human fraternity.
She expressed hope the appointment would open new opportunities for joint initiatives with the congress to advance a culture of peace and mutual respect.
She also highlighted the efforts of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, in supporting values of peaceful coexistence and respect for diversity as foundations for sustainable development and global stability.
The Goodwill Ambassador title is awarded by the congress secretariat for three years to influential figures in peace, interfaith dialogue, culture and the arts, with the aim of promoting its objectives and strengthening global dialogue.
Recent Stories
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact
Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 2025
Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final
CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patani’s house surfaces
Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recovery
Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says Salman Agha
Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Islamabad, other areas
Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify for Super Four by beating UAE
Al Seer Marine, BGN JV announce delivery of 3rd VLGC 'Merak'
Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered MRI technique for faster multiple sclerosis diagno ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Relig ..2 minutes ago
-
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto Prefecture2 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler forms SIACH's Board of Trustees47 minutes ago
-
Kuwait crude oil rises to $72.99 pb47 minutes ago
-
Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recovery1 hour ago
-
Al Seer Marine, BGN JV announce delivery of 3rd VLGC 'Merak'3 hours ago
-
Vietnam sees growth in European investment inflows3 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered MRI technique for faster multiple sclerosis diagnosis4 hours ago
-
Egypt, Spain reaffirm rejection of Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians11 hours ago
-
Israeli massacre against displaced persons in Gaza raises today’s death toll to 8111 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign strategic defence pact12 hours ago
-
AI to boost trade by nearly 40% by 2040: WTO13 hours ago