Egypt, Spain Sign First-of-its-kind Development Partnership Agreement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 04:15 PM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) Egypt and Spain have signed their first-of-its-kind Development Partnership Agreement (2025–2030) to strengthen cooperation in economic development, green transition, food security, and women’s empowerment.

The agreement was signed in Cairo by Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat and Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares during the visit of King Felipe VI of Spain.

Minister Al-Mashat said the deal marks a new phase of equal partnership, dialogue, and joint action, adding that it will deepen Egypt-Spain ties and strengthen their historic relationship.

The agreement sets a framework for cooperation in inclusive growth, climate action, food security, water and sanitation projects, and gender equality and expands collaboration into regional and trilateral programmes.

The agreement builds on the Strategic Partnership signed in February 2025 and is the first of its kind worldwide for the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID).

