Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under 50

Baghdad : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2025) Iraqi authorities have introduced a new policy for pilgrimage visas under which men below the age of 50 will not be granted visas if traveling alone.

According to officials, only male pilgrims under 50 years of age who are accompanied by their families will be eligible to obtain a visa for visiting the holy sites.

The decision, they added, aims to better regulate the flow of pilgrims and strengthen security measures.