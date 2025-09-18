Open Menu

The Strategic Defence Agreement Between Pakistan And Saudi Arabia Is The Result Of Excellent Diplomacy And A Historic Achievement. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 03:31 PM

The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result of excellent diplomacy and a historic achievement. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Defence capabilities of the Pakistan armed forces are recognized by world powers, Due to professional capabilities&best strategies of the ISI,the state is moving towards unshakable stability. Leader of the PML-Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) PML-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that Pakistan is built on modern lines in defence capabilities. He said that the state is moving towards stability with the professional strategies of the Pakistan armed forces, especially the ISI.

He said that the strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result of excellent diplomacy and a historic achievement, which will have far-reaching consequences.

It is very important for peaceful powers to be on the same page to establish peace while cleansing the world from the unclean presence of Israel.

