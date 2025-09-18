- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result of excellent diploma ..
The Strategic Defence Agreement Between Pakistan And Saudi Arabia Is The Result Of Excellent Diplomacy And A Historic Achievement. Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 03:31 PM
Defence capabilities of the Pakistan armed forces are recognized by world powers, Due to professional capabilities&best strategies of the ISI,the state is moving towards unshakable stability. Leader of the PML-Q
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) PML-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that Pakistan is built on modern lines in defence capabilities. He said that the state is moving towards stability with the professional strategies of the Pakistan armed forces, especially the ISI.
He said that the strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result of excellent diplomacy and a historic achievement, which will have far-reaching consequences.
It is very important for peaceful powers to be on the same page to establish peace while cleansing the world from the unclean presence of Israel.
Recent Stories
The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result ..
Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi
Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..
AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..
EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough on digital euro
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day
Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under 50
Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue
ADX, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited enhance collaboration
IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman
WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025
UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World a ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result of excellent diploma ..1 minute ago
-
IUB provides dry ration to 600 flood-hit families3 minutes ago
-
Fake traffic policeman arrested in Rawalpindi3 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes dry ration among flood-hit families3 minutes ago
-
Youth hit to death3 minutes ago
-
Boy falls into canal13 minutes ago
-
Greece Envoy calls on SAPM on Digital Media Fahd Haroon13 minutes ago
-
Security tightened in Red Zone amid heightened vigilance13 minutes ago
-
Man,son killed on road13 minutes ago
-
Man,son killed on road13 minutes ago
-
Three murderers held23 minutes ago
-
Intermediate part-II result announced23 minutes ago