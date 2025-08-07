- Home
Abdulaziz Bin Humaid Chairs First Meeting Of Investment Attraction And Promotion Working Group For Ajman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 04:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) AJMAN, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) – The first meeting of the "Investment Attraction and Promotion Working Group for the Emirate of Ajman" was convened under the leadership of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, the authorized member responsible for its activities. Held at the Executive Council's General Secretariat with all members in attendance, the meeting concluded with the announcement of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nuaimi's selection to serve as the Group's chairman for a two-year term.
In his opening remarks, Sheikh Abdulaziz greeted the members and underscored the significance of forming the Group as a strategic move to boost Ajman’s investment competitiveness.
Applauding the Group's diverse national expertise and specializations, Sheikh Abdulaziz recognized this diversity as a fundamental pillar for developing innovative and comprehensive solutions to enhance Ajman's business environment. He also urged members to be bold in their investment proposals and to take full advantage of the exceptional opportunities created by global dynamics.
Sheikh Abdulaziz also touched on the critical role of modern technology in facilitating investment decision-making, refining investor targeting strategies, and preemptively tackling potential challenges. He pointed out that since investor needs and requirements vary from case to case, it is imperative for all involved entities to approach these variations with greater flexibility and professionalism.
He noted that a compelling investment climate cannot be built with a one-size-fits-all approach; instead, it requires a nuanced grasp of varying investor priorities, and delivering customized, highly efficient services. This, he noted, is a testament to Ajman's professionalism in attracting and enabling investors from a wide range of industries.
Concluding his remarks, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi emphasised that the upcoming phase demands serious and intensive action to deliver tangible outcomes, and that all effort must be guided by clear, measurable performance indicators (KPIs) to enhance Ajman's standing on the regional and global investment stage.
He also reiterated his thanks to the Group members for their attendance and valuable contributions, affirming that collaborative work and institutional integration are the ideal path to achieving the desired goals. He highlighted the fact that Ajman has the qualities to formulate a promising investment ecosystem, and that the challenge today lies in activating these qualities within a clear and ambitious institutional framework that leads to excellence and sustainable positive impact.
Attendees affirmed the need to advance transparency, update existing laws, and improve performance metrics. They also advocated a focus on attracting high-value-added investments over a purely quantitative approach, ensuring a qualitative and sustainable economic impact.
The meeting's outcomes included a number of recommendations to boost the Group's efficiency and accomplish its goals. The most notable recommendations were to use the volume of new investments from target markets as a key performance metric and to implement a four-month preparatory action plan, which includes setting the general strategy and analysing the market.
The meeting further recommended forming specialized sub-teams aligned with specific investment sectors and submitting interim reports to the Chairman of the Executive Council. It was also stressed that continuous coordination with relevant government agencies is critical to ensure that efforts are integrated in preparation for launching targeted investment campaigns at the local and international levels in the next stages.
