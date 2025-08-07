DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) The Government Experience Exchange Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs organised a series of field visits and experience workshops for members of the "Security, Safety, and Crisis Management Leaders Programme", who represent the leaders of 17 countries, with the aim of exposing them of the UAE's pioneering experiences in the fields of security, crisis management, public safety, and employing technology to enhance government readiness.

This initiative comes as part of a specialised knowledge journey that lasted five days, and included 777 interactive working hours, 18 official meetings, and 15 field visits to several leading government entities in the UAE. During the program, participants also met with 60 experts and officials from various sectors, enabling them to exchange experiences and learn about best practices in the fields of security and emergency management.

The programme aims to enhance international strategic cooperation in the fields of security and safety, provide a global platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise and enriching diverse experiences, and highlight the best Emirati practices in a number of pillars, as part of the UAE's efforts to consolidate its position as a global centre for exchanging government experience, and build strategic partnerships with various countries, in a way that enhances global readiness and keeps pace with security and safety challenges within an integrated approach based on innovation, foresight and empowerment.

Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange, stated that the UAE's experience in integrating advanced government performance with technological development has contributed to consolidating its position as one of the most future-ready governments, noting that sharing knowledge, experiences and success stories with countries around the world represents a solid approach for the UAE, based on its belief in the importance of empowering governments and building a better future for societies.

Lootah said that the Security, Safety, and Crisis Management Leaders Programme embodies the UAE's keenness to expand the horizons of experience cooperation with various countries, and reflects its commitment to empowering government cadres with skills and tools that enhance their capabilities, noting that the UAE Government Experience Exchange Platform represents a global platform for exchanging dialogue and experiences and developing, modernizing, and shaping the future of government work.

The programme included field visits to several federal and local entities, including the Ministry of Interior; Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security; General Command of Dubai Civil Defense; Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai; Dubai Police; Smart Police Station; and Dubai Police academy. Participants were briefed on digital security systems, field operations integration, community awareness initiatives, and efforts to reduce crime and enhance safety.

The visit also included specialised academic sessions with the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the UAE Cyber Security Council, which addressed comprehensive security strategies, institutional readiness practices, crisis response mechanisms, and modern technologies in risk management.