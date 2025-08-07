Games of Future 2025 launches line-up of 11 phygital disciplines

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) – The Games of the Future 2025 is set to bring together the world’s top phygital athletes for six days of competition across 11 disciplines. The event will take place from 18-23 December 2025 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The competition is organised by ASPIRE, the Local Delivery Authority for the Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025, in collaboration with Ethara, the Event Delivery Partner, and Phygital International, the global rights holder.

With a total prize pool of US$5 million on offer, phygital clubs and athletes from across the world will compete across the disciplines for first place.

The Games of the Future is the pinnacle of the phygital sports Calendar, and every element of the tournament is curated to engage both physical and digital audiences.

The 11 disciplines that will be competed at the event are: Phygital Football, which will begin with a football video game before the athletes play football on a pitch; Phygital Basketball, a basketball video game round followed by physical on-court action; Phygital Fighting, where athletes first compete in a fighting video game then continue the bout in a physical arena; Phygital Dancing, participants will match their live movements to an interactive rhythm video game; Phygital Shooter, with clubs facing off in digital shooter round followed by a round of laser tag; Battle Royale: A competitive format where clubs fight to be the last club standing; MOBA PC: A Multiplayer Online Battle Arena tournament played on PC; MOBA mobile: A Multiplayer Online Battle Arena tournament played on mobile; Drone Racing: Pilots navigate high speed drones through an obstacle course using first-person view headsets; VR Games: Virtual environments where players rely on reflexes and spatial awareness and Battle of Robots: Remote-controlled robots face off in fast-paced, head-to-head combat.