DP World Expands Vehicle Capacity At Jebel Ali To Meet Surging Demand
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) DUBAI, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) – DP World has significantly expanded its automotive logistics capacity to meet growing demand at Jebel Ali Port, with the launch of a new 2.6 million square foot vehicle storage yard at Terminal 4. The upgrade adds 13,000 CEUs (car equivalent units), raising the port’s total storage capacity to 75,000 CEUs, and further cements Dubai’s position as the middle East’s leading hub for automotive trade.
The expansion includes an 800-metre quay that can handle up to three roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessels simultaneously. By reallocating RoRo operations from Terminal 1 to the new purpose-built zone at Terminal 4, DP World is improving berth availability, speeding up turnaround times and expanding port space to meet growing customer demand and absorb future flows.
Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World GCC, said: “Dubai is scaling up its role as a global automotive trade hub and this expansion gives car manufacturers, dealers, and logistics providers faster, more reliable access to key markets across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.
”
Shahab Al Jassmi, SVP - Commercial, Ports and Terminals, DP World GCC, added: “This is a customer focused investment. More yard space, quicker service and reliable berth availability are all designed to help the automotive supply chain grow.”
The announcement comes amid strong growth in vehicle volumes. In the first half of 2025, Jebel Ali handled 545,000 vehicles at the port, up 28% year-on-year. Imports accounted for 65% of the total, primarily from China, Japan, Thailand, India and South Korea.
The expansion is part of DP World’s broader automotive strategy, which includes plans for a 20 million sqft advanced car market in Dubai, set to be the largest in the world. Together, these projects support Dubai’s D33 agenda to double its economy by 2033 and become a global leader in smart logistics.
